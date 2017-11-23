23 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Gathering - Zanu-PF, ANC - Same Whatsapp Group, Says Maimane

Speaking at Daily Maverick's The Gathering on Thursday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said Robert Mugabe's downfall in Zimbabwe was a signal of the ANC's own decline. But Maimane also faced tough questions about his own party. By GREG NICOLSON.

Reflecting on Mugabe's forced resignation, Mmusi Maimane told the audience in Sandton that liberation movements like the former Zimbabwean president's Zanu-PF and the ANC have a limited lifespan as they adopt the very values they fought against.

"In truth, the story of Mugabe's Zanu-PF is precisely the same story of Zuma's ANC. It's an indicator of the fact that liberation movements often run their course," said Maimane. "I'd like to argue that Zanu-PF and the ANC - as the young people would say - same WhatsApp group."

The Gathering has focused on the upcoming ANC election, but three of the party's presidential candidates withdrew from the event at the last minute. Maimane said it was ironic none of the ANC presidential hopefuls had attended.

The DA leader said the candidates have tried to reinvent themselves as fighters of corruption. "But it's all a trick, it's an illusion." All were complicit in supporting President Jacob Zuma, he said. As former foreign affairs...

