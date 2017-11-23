Liberia: Two LP Senior Executives Resign

In the aftermath of the ongoing legal brawl between the opposition Liberty Party (LP) and authorities of the National Elections Commission (NEC) following the conduct of the October 10 elections, two of the party's senior executives have resigned from their respective positions.

In his letter of resignation, the former chairman, Israel Akinsanya, cited 'personal reasons' which he believes compelled him to quit the LP.

T. Maxwell Grisgby II, also another LP executive member, tendered in his letter of resignation on Wednesday, November 22. He did not give any reason for quitting, though it is being speculated that he was weary of the ongoing legal rigmarole between the party and the NEC.

Akinsanya served as the opposition party's chairman during the 2011 presidential and legislative elections, a position he occupied when he was accused of allegedly bankrolling the party's campaigns while working with the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) as vice president for public affairs.

After a demoralizing defeat, LP political leader Charles W. Brumskine announced his resignation from politics.

In a telephone interview on Tuesday, November 21, Akinsanya said: "Yes, l have resigned; and its personal." He then hung up the phone.

"This letter serves as my resignation letter effective immediately from the Liberty Party. I thank you and the Executive Committee for the time they allowed me to serve," his letter to the party chairman, Benjamin Sanvee, said.

For Grisgby, he said, "I herein tender my letter of resignation as a member of the Executive Committee as well as a partisan of the Liberty Party." He then extended his profound gratitude to the Executive Committee for the privilege to serve the Liberty Party.

Darius Dillon, LP's acting National Chairman, in a telephone interview confirmed receipt of the men's resignation. "We wish them well. They are free citizens and have the right to move on with their lives," he said.