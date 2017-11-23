Liberia: FAO Conducts Training for Farmers

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) International Consultant and Project Manager Mr. Albert Pasawa says the organization has organized a five - day training for farmers at the UNMIL regional field office in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County.

Speaking on a local radio on Wednesday, 22 November, Mr. Pasawa said they are working in partnership with the United Nations country team and the government of Liberia to carry on the training.

He notes that they are building the capacity of the farmers, especially the lead farmers in the various communities, to learn new skills. According to Mr. Pasawa,they are training the farmers so that they can serve as facilitators for various projects in their communities.

Mr. Pasawa speaks of difficulties in having farmers work collectively without problem, saying farmers do not like to work in group but they like to work individually. He observes that due to this, farmers do not experience increase in new production because, noting that one man cannot do a whole lot of work.

"Coming together as a group will help to increase productivity," he stresses, adding that they brought together participants from Nimba, Grand Gedeh, River Gee and Maryland Counties in which 23 project communities are said to be located. He says the participants consist of 45 percent female and 55 percent male farmers.

Mr. Pasawa concludes that they will address food security in Liberia during the training, noting that they are dealing with rice production, the production of natural honey and processing of raw cassava into gari and fufu.