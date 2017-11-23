Liberia: MOT and Partners to Hold 'Safe Streets Festival' On Broad Street

The Ministry of Transport with assistance from the Liberia National Police, European Union, German Cooperation and GIZ as well as sponsorship from Orange Money will hold a one-day road safety activity dubbed: "Safe Streets Festival" on Saturday, 25 November on Broad Street, Central Monrovia. According to a release from EU, the event is inspired by the European Mobility Week and takes place under the motto: "Road Safety Strengthens Economy".

The Safe Streets Festival is intended to raise awareness on the topic of road safety and for one day to apply the concept of safe car-free streets to allow only non-motorized transportation - pedestrians and cyclists - on the street so that citizens can feel free to walk around, participate in a wide range of leisure activities and play with children, without risk of being run over. The event is opened to the general public for free.

The one-day fun-packed event will include a 5-km run and family walk, sports, culture and entertainment activities, as well as stands with Road Safety Education and play areas for children and families on Broad Street. The Orange Money Market Place, between Broad & Ashmun Streets, will display and sell locally made arts and crafts, fashion, beauty, food products and much more, all supporting Liberian SMEs.

The event will run from 8:00 A.M to 8 P.M, kick starting with a 5-km run and family walk organized by Hillsac Runners, followed by the official inauguration with the participation of the Mayor of Monrovia, EU Ambassador, Inspector General of the Liberia National Police and the Minister of Transport and a representative of children and youth organizations, who will present Safe Streets Festival Awards to winners of the race.

Ambassador Juli Endee and the Liberian Crusaders for Peace Troupe will launch the cultural programme of the Festival, featuring also comedian Angel Michael and other special guests on stage. In the evening, the Sweet Melodies will perform live with some of Liberia's most popular artists - Amaze, J. GLO, Takun J and The ACE.

Annually, Liberia loses up to 7% of its GDP due to inadequate road safety measures and high levels of traffic related deaths and injuries. According to the WHO Global Status Report on Road Safety 2015, at least 33 deaths are recorded per 100,000 populations. This places Liberia at the third place in the global ranking of Road Traffic Deaths and Proportion of Road Users by Country. Participants in the Safe Streets Festival will learn about the safer use of roads in Liberia.

The Liberia National Police wishes to inform the public that as a result of the event, Broad Street will be closed to regular traffic on Saturday, November 25th from 1:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Absolutely no vehicle will be allowed to pass between Gurley & Robert Streets all day. The Liberia National Police regrets any inconvenience this closure may cause anyone, and advises the public to take due note of this announcement, and act accordingly.--Press release