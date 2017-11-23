Liberia: Orange, Cemenco, NPA, to Sponsor Business Conference

Three top corporate entities including GSM company Orange Liberia, cement company CEMENCO and state - owned National Port Authority (NPA) are among numerous institutions expected to sponsor an annual business conference organized by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The business conference is scheduled to take place on 25 November at the Nancy B. Doe Jorkpen Town Market in Sinkor, outside Monrovia under the theme: "From Vision to Implementation, Buying Liberian, Building Liberia."

The conference places special focus on "Promoting Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in Liberia. The annual MOC flagship conference provides opportunities for capacity building, product exhibition, networking with investors, partners and clients aimed at moving the business sector forward.

A media advisory issued by the Commerce Ministry says Liberia's leading GMS service provider Orange Liberia, Cemenco, and the NPA, and supporting partners such as K-3 Inc., the Business Start-up Center, Cookshop biz, SMART Liberia, Blue Crest University, HAK Technology, Albright Liberia and British Embassy are sponsors of the conference.

It adds that the Liberia Telecommunications Corporation (LIBTELCO), Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) and the Public Procurement Concession Commission (PPCC), are some of the sponsors of the conference.

The release says the conference is also expected to provide prizes through a business competition in which applicants showcase their solutions that help solve community and business problems.

The MSME Conference was first launched in 2013 as a pillar of the Ministry of Commerce's new administration headed by Minister Axel M. Addy and the Senior Management Team.

The Annual MSME Conference was introduced as a core strategy for the implementation of the Micro Small and Medium Enterprise Policy, which was the country's first national policy on poverty alleviation and wealth creation for Liberian MSMEs.

The policy was endorsed as critical to inclusive growth given that small businesses are at the heart of the country's private sector and they make a significant , but often unaccounted for contribution to Liberia's economy.