Liberia: Iredd Commends NEC for Urgency in Hearing Election Disputes

Monrovia — The Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD) has stated that it welcomes the urgency with which the National Elections Commission (NEC) has accorded the election dispute hearing processes. IREDD called on NEC to exercise impartiality, professionalism and urgency to bring the matter to a close.

The international civil society group also called on the Supreme Court of Liberia to render its decision based on the interest of the country to the extent of protecting and maintaining Liberia's democracy.

"IREDD believes that Liberia is our common political interest, therefore in the midst of all of these legal claims and political bickering, we must never compromise our country's interest.

"The security of our state must never be threatened and our emerging democracy must never fail the test of being sustainable by reverting to unwanted historical defects which impacted our economy and destroyed many lives and properties," IREDD said.

In a statement issued Monday, the civil society group noted that the on-going current political stalemate and legal battle between the National Elections Commission (NEC) and the aggrieved political parties, grew out of complaints from the October 10, 2017 Presidential and Legislative Elections alleging breach of the Constitution, elections law, gross irregularities and fraud.

The institute's executive Director, Harold Marvin Aidoo, told newsmen Monday that he believed the developments speak of a growing democracy wherein political actors are governed by the tenets and spirit of the rule of law and manifest adherence to and or pursuit of the remedies provided through the nation's judicial and quasi-judicial bodies.

"We hail all the aggrieved parties for taking advantage of the legal process by channelling their grievances in accordance with the procedures laid down in the Constitution, Elections Laws and Guidelines prescribed by the National Elections Commission.

"We take due note, as with many of our compatriots, that such a legal challenge and its accompanying legal implications on the run-off elections is novel in our democracy and that with said novelty, many of our citizens are either uncertain as to the legal effect or implications of the run-off elections, others, though seemingly supportive of the legal process, a support which finds most of its basis configured with partisan interest, engage in broad speculations void of informed research-based reliance while others are generally apprehensive about the apparent delay these proceedings is causing the run-off elections."

IREDD also stated in their statement that they appreciate the sobriety of Liberians, including other political parties who are not parties to the proceedings, amidst all these uncertainties. The group called on every Liberian to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.