23 November 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Volta Region Takes Turn At Commission of Inquiry On New Regions

Nana Okraebia II, Benkum Hemaa of the Buem traditional area in Volta North, has called on the people of Buem to rally behind the chief and elders for the creation of a new Region to help develop the area.

Nana Okraebia was optimistic that the petition for the creation of a new Region would be successful saying "based on the advantages we are looking forward to and the arguments we will raise before the Commission, we will get our own region".

The Queen mother was speaking when the Chiefs and people from the Volta Region took their turn before the Commission inquiry for the Creation of the Regions at the Castle Osu in Accra, yesterday.

According to Nana Okraebia II, the Buem traditional area lacked healthcare facilities and other important infrastructure such as good roads.

Nana Okraebia said the Buem traditional deserved their own healthcare facilities accessible to all women especially expectant mothers who, she said, mostly lost their lives because they had to travel long distances across the Volta River to access quality healthcare.

The Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry for the creation of the New Regions, Justice S.A. Brobbey, repeated the explanation that hearing was being organized in camera for the petitioners in order to create a congenial atmosphere for the chiefs and elders who formed the bulk petitioners, to feel free to give information regarding their demands.

Justice Brobbey warned the media against prosecution for contempt should they ignore the advice that after the opening engagements, the proceedings of the Commission were not to be published.

The Minister of Regional Re-organization and Development, Mr Dan Kweku Botwe, explain to the media the reason for which the Commission's work was being held in Camera and promised the media a detailed brief on the whole exercise.

Mr Botwe, however, appealed to the media to be present for the opening of all the Commissions hearing for all the regions so as to offer all the regions coming before the Commission same publicity.

He was happy that yesterday's hearing was successful and that the chiefs and people of the Western Region left very content as regards the Commissions work.

Source: ISD (Delassie Mabel Awuku)

