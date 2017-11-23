Liberia: 'Henry Costa Lied'

Photo: Facebook

Vocal talkshow host, Henry Costa.

A claim by Henry Costa that his vehicle was attacked by fire arm has been disproved by forensic investigators of the Liberia National Police (LNP) and United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL).

A statement issued by the Press and Public Affairs Department of the LNP said the Police and UNMIL's Chinese contingent have completed investigation into the alleged shooting incident involving Costa's vehicle.

The statement indicated that final ballistic report of the investigation has ruled out any possibility of gunshot being fire at Costa's the vehicle, emphasizing that "the investigation established that the impact on the windshield of the vehicle was caused by a round shaped or arc-shape small object in a vertical direction, or a small stone splashed from another vehicle."

According to the LNP's probe, the morphological characteristics of the impact and the possibility of gunshot mark could be excluded because the "bullet hole and the peripheral lines formed by gunshots were not observed on the windshield. Generally, bullet holes have obvious characteristics that small, straight lines (peripheral lines) are evenly distributed around the bullets holes."

The characteristics of the radial lines of the cracks on the windshield, the police said, are not consistent with the characteristics of the radial lines formed by the gunshots.

LNP further established that the radial lines formed by gunshots are more than the radial lines observed on the windshield.

'The characteristics of the tangential stria were observed in the crack on the windshield, and the ring -shaped impact accords with the impact formed by low-speed collision of round -shaped or arc- shaped small objects.

The crack shape of the glass indicates that the collision was from the vertical direction of the windshield."

Additionally, Police and its team of investigators, who visited the alleged crime scene, said they observed that during the time of the incident, there were electricity around, that upon the team's arrival on the scene people were still going about their normal businesses and there were no panic witnessed among people.

The LNP said the release of the final investigative report brings to end of the investigation thus closing the matter.

On November 15, 2017, Mr. Costa reported to the Police that his vehicle operated was shot by fire arm on the Tubman Boulevard specifically between the Carter Center and 3rd Street where the Ministry of Education is located.