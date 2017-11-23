23 November 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'Clear Stupidity'

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Liberian Government
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has termed as 'clear stupidity' rumors that she has a hospital in South Africa.

In a live interview with ELBC Radio Wednesday, the President said those who are spreading such rumors lack understanding about the system in South Africa.

The Liberian leader said the system in South Africa cannot allow her to own a hospital in that country.

President Johnson-Sirleaf said people should do better when they want to accuse her of something.She encouraged the media, non-governmental organizations and others to investigate the matter to establish whether she owned any hospital in South Africa.

The president said individuals are in the habit of accusing her of something that she has no knowledge about.

However, the President said she does not waste her time on those falsehoods because she does not want to be distracted from the work of transforming Liberia for all.

President Johnson-Sirleaf said her concern is to complete those projects and programs that have been earmarked before her tenure expires.

She called on Liberians to exhibit high degree of patriotism to ensure that the country achieves its development agenda.

Johnson-Sirleaf pointed out that Liberia cannot develop in the absence of Liberians taking ownership of their country.

There have wide-spread allegations that the president owned a hospital in South Africa, which is reportedly managed by one of her sons, Dr. Adama Sirleaf.

Dr. Sirleaf has since trashed the allegation, noting that he has never been to South Africa.

Liberia

Remembering a Historic Day - the First Woman Is Elected to Lead an African Country

Today we remember a historic day when Ellen Johnson Sirleaf became the first woman in African to be elected president,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.