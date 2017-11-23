Liberia: 'Clear Stupidity'

Photo: Liberian Government

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has termed as 'clear stupidity' rumors that she has a hospital in South Africa.

In a live interview with ELBC Radio Wednesday, the President said those who are spreading such rumors lack understanding about the system in South Africa.

The Liberian leader said the system in South Africa cannot allow her to own a hospital in that country.

President Johnson-Sirleaf said people should do better when they want to accuse her of something.She encouraged the media, non-governmental organizations and others to investigate the matter to establish whether she owned any hospital in South Africa.

The president said individuals are in the habit of accusing her of something that she has no knowledge about.

However, the President said she does not waste her time on those falsehoods because she does not want to be distracted from the work of transforming Liberia for all.

President Johnson-Sirleaf said her concern is to complete those projects and programs that have been earmarked before her tenure expires.

She called on Liberians to exhibit high degree of patriotism to ensure that the country achieves its development agenda.

Johnson-Sirleaf pointed out that Liberia cannot develop in the absence of Liberians taking ownership of their country.

There have wide-spread allegations that the president owned a hospital in South Africa, which is reportedly managed by one of her sons, Dr. Adama Sirleaf.

Dr. Sirleaf has since trashed the allegation, noting that he has never been to South Africa.