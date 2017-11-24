23 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Presidential Hopefuls Have Been Protecting Zuma - Holomisa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Cia Pak/UN Photo
President Jacob Zuma

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa said on Thursday South Africans could no longer pin their hopes on the ANC and its presidential hopefuls.

"These three or four presidential hopefuls have been protecting President Jacob Zuma and defending the caucus. Now they want to be the president. Give me a break, please," said Holomisa.

Holomisa was speaking at the Sandton Convention Centre at the Daily Maverick's The Gathering, which discussed the upcoming ANC elective conference. He was part of a panel which discussed: "What future, South Africa?"

"Today, as we speak, they are fighting among themselves and unfortunately that infighting has affected the day-to-day running of South Africa."

Holomisa said the situation would continue to get worse if Zuma was not removed in December.

"We will continue to see the lack of leadership at national level."

He questioned why South Africans continued to vote for politicians if they were "sick and tired" of them.

Save South Africa convener Sipho Pityana said December's elective conference was about "putting icing sugar on a rotten cake".

"The ANC has failed to accept that it is corrupt and bankrupt to the core," he said.

He added that South Africans needed to remind leaders "that they are not our bosses. They are our servants."

"If you are going to be led by the kind of people that elected Jacob Zuma, it is highly unlikely that the trajectory is going to change after December."

Pityana said the ANC needed to be punished for what it had put South Africans through.

"The image of Jacob Zuma is the image of ANC no doubt," he said.

Pityana said the damage caused by state capture was enormous and had made South Africa a difficult place to invest in.

"We are going to face a hard time after Zuma is gone," he said, adding that it would be difficult to "clean up the mess".

Professor Nomboniso Gasa said those responsible for state capture needed to be arrested.

Source: News24

South Africa

Jailed Paralympian Pistorius to Know His Fate in Sentence Appeal

Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, convicted of the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, is expected to know… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.