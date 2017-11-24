23 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Boko Haram - Adamawa Community Threatens to Relocate to Cameroon

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Iro Dan Fulani

Following frequent attacks by Boko Haram insurgents, some community leaders in Madagali, Adamawa state, have threatened that their people would relocate to neighbouring Cameroon.

Speaking during a presentation of relief materials by NEMA to those affected by recent attacks on Gulak town, the headquarters of the council on Thursday, the community leaders expressed disatisfation with the situation adding that distribution of food to the affected communities was not their "top priority."

Yusuf Muhammad, chairman of the council, said security of lives and property was their major concern.

"Our top priority in Madagali local Government Area is that we need security not food. Government, as matter of urgency should bring lasting solutions to stop excessive attacks and destruction on our people. If the deadly attacks continue, we have no other alternative rather than to relocate to Cameroon Republic," Mr. Muhammed said.

He complained that the people of the area, "were more affected by the insurgency and yet were neglected as if they were not Nigerians."

The council boss said insurgents lived just three kilometres away from Madagali area and this was why they (sect) find it easy to attack the community.

He urged the government to deploy more soldiers to the area to protect the people.

Binta Garba, an APC Senator at the event, confirmed what the council chairman said as "true."

Mrs. Garba said both Madagali and Michika local government areas were neglected in terms of Federal government intervention.

"Are we really part of Nigeria,? If yes; Government should prove to us and treat us as Nigerians," the senator said.

Responding, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Special Duties, Abdulazeez Nyako, thanked the council chairman for his frankness.

Mr. Nyako assured the people of the area that he would table the matter when he returned to the senate.

Mustafa Maihaja, Director General of NEMA, who was represented by an air commodore, Sunday Ohemu, said the relief materials were part of the government's intervention meant to bring succour to the community.

Three trucks loaded with assorted food and non-food items were presented to the community.

Nigeria

60 Million Nigerians Are Illiterates - Minister

Nigeria's Minister of Education has expressed concern over the country's high rate of illiteracy, saying some 60 million… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.