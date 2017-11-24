Rwanda: What's On This Weekend?

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? There's always something going on in Kigali. Check out our guide for things to do this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Mamba Open Music Jam

Bring your own instruments or borrow some at Mamba Kit. Performers will head to Mamba Club at 6pm to set up. The jam kicks off at 8pm today Friday November 24.

KFAAM Christmas Market

Last market of the year, the Kigali Farmer's and Artisans Christmas Market is just in time for your Christmas shopping. Happening tomorrow November 25 at Brioche Kacyiru, fresh produce, arts and crafts, food and entertainment will be present from 1pm. Part of the proceeds go to 'Hands of Mothers' an NGO that supports women and young adults in Kigali through education and economic empowerment.

Smart Service Awards

The annual event is aimed at recognising leading companies, organisations, institutions and personalities that provide better services and quality products through technology. It will take place tomorrow at Park Inn by Radisson Blu at 5pm.

Kinga Blues Live

The band 'Kinga Blues' will be going live at The Park Inn Hotel this Saturday.

They will be releasing the first extended play record of the band with guest artiste Leslie Koojo from New York. Show begins at 8pm.

Kigali Run Blue Half Marathon

The Half Marathon is an annual activity that focuses on education about diabetes prevention, treatment and management. It also aims to be a national campaign that advocates for diabetic patients to get access to healthcare and it will coincide with World Diabetes Day Campaign on Sunday November 26 in Kigali.

