Rwanda: Jay Polly in Breach of Contract Woes

Hip-hop artiste Joshua Tuyishime, better known by his stage name Jay Polly has refuted claims that he pocketed money and refused to perform at a show in Rubavu, recently. This follows accusations by organisers of 'Rubavu Talents Detection' that the singer was paid money to perform, but never showed up.

It is alleged that three weeks ago, the rapper agreed to perform at 'Rubavu Talents Detection' in Rubavu District alongside fellow rappers Riderman and Young Grace, after receiving advance payment.

However, organisers claim that Jay Polly did not show up, despite getting an advance payment of Rwf70,000 of the Rwf150, 000 agreed upon to perform.

The show was meant to raise awareness against drug abuse among the youth, according to François Sano Niyigena, the organiser of the event, which was done in partnership with Police and Rubavu District.

"We had a contract, and I paid him the advance when he asked for it, but he disappointed us and did not perform at our show," said Niyigena.

He added, "After the show he apologised for not coming and promised a refund but the timeline he gave us has passed. I have decided to go to Police for assistance."

According to Niyigena, the money was supposed to be paid back by November 11, but Jay Polly declined to pick calls.

When contacted, Jay Polly said he owes Niyigena nothing, adding that someone was simply tarnishing his name.

"I don't know what is wrong with people. I don't have his money and even if I have it, he should go to the Police not the media," said the rapper, adding that "an artiste of his calibre can't perform for Rwf150,000."

"This is aimed at tarnishing my image. I can't work for that money. I would never fail to have Rwf70, 000 to pay back," Jay Polly responded to the allegations.

When asked whether he was supposed to perform, the singer said that it is true, he was supposed to perform but he arrived at the venue late and could not perform.