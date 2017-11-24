Rwanda: Hoops - APR Beat Patriots to Avoid Semis Clash With REG

APR defeated Patriots 76-69 to top Group A in the ongoing basketball pre-season tournament on Wednesday at Amahoro Indoor Stadium and avoided a semi-final clash with pre-tournament favourites, Rwanda Energy Group (REG).

Karim Nkusi's youthful APR side will now face IPRC-Kigali on Saturday, while defending champions Patriots will take on REG in the other semi final. The final will be played on Sunday at Amahoro Indoor Stadium court.

Patriots took the first quarter 22-18, but APR found their way back into the game to claim the second quarter 16-10 and the third quarter 20-17 before wrapping up the victory in the fourth quarter 22-20.

APR's Brian Mbanze scored a game high 20 points and was supported by Ally Ruzigande, who dropped 17 points, while Patriots' Sedar Sagamba finished with 19 points and Lionel Hakizimana had 15 points.

Nkunsi, who recently replaced long-serving Cliff Owour as APR head trainer, said, "We are happy for the win but most importantly the performance of the players, now we're focused on winning the semi-final on Saturday."

"Patriots is a good team but my players worked really hard and deserved to win the game. The game against IPRC-Kigali will be tough and we will have to be at our best to beat them," Nkunsi admitted.

Patriots head coach Henry Mwinuka said: "APR are showing that they will be a tough team this season, probably tougher than they have been in recent years, they have new players and a new coach."

Pre-season tourney

Saturday

Semi-finals

IPRC-Kigali Vs APR 4pm

REG Vs Patriots 6pm

Wednesday

Group A

Patriots 69-79 APR