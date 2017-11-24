Rwanda: Police FC Coach Rues Poor Finishing

Police FC coach has urged his players to improve on their finishing skills to improve chances of winning the Azam Rwanda Premier League this season.

Head coach Innocent Seninga's call came in the wake of Police's goalless draw with 16-time league champions APR FC on match-day seven at Kicukiro Stadium on Wednesday.

The draw left Police, who have played one game less, in fourth place with 11 points, three behind APR and four adrift of league leader SC Kiyovu, whereas AS Kigali beat Marines 4-1 at Umuganda Stadium to move up to third place with 13 points.

"I am neither happy nor sad because we have not won but at least we've got a point, both teams came looking to win and you could see that in the performance on the field," Seninga said after the match.

The former SC Kiyovu and Etincelles trainer noted that, "We played well, created (scoring) chances but we just couldn't get behind the APR defence, but overall, I am happy with the team's performance."

Seninga made his intention clear by fielding three attackers David Nzabanita, Mico Justin and Abeddy Biramahire but they all huffed and puffed for most of the game against a tight APR defence, which was marshaled by Denis Rukundo, Prince Buregeya, Herve Rugwiro and team captain Albert Ngabo.

"We still need to work to improve our attack because goals win matches and if you don't score, you're never going to win anything-this is our biggest problem, the strikers know they need to do better if we're going to achieve our goal (to win the league title)," Seninga stated.

Police, who have scored 9 goals in six matches, were without league top scorer Isaie Songa through injury but he could return for their next league outing away to Gicumbi FC on Sunday.

Only third-placed AS Kigali (15 goals) and APR, with 10 points, have scored more this season.

APR FC's coach Jimmy Mulisa, too, like his opposite number, was contented with a point, largely to the fact that he was missing a host of first team starters.

They included; young forward Innocent Nshuti (sitting for national examinations), right-back Fitina Omborenga (suspension), striker Issa Bigirimana, who Mulisa said missed the game "due to a psychological problem," as well as left-back Abouba Sibomana (injury).

The army side, which dropped to second position after the draw-one point behind SC Kiyovu, are still without long-term absentee striker Ernest Sugira, who is expected to return to training in January.

Andre Casa Mbungo's SC Kiyovu continued their impressive start to the season after beating ten-man Sunrise FC 1-0 at Nyagatare ground to leapfrog APR at the summit of the league standing.

The Mumena-based club were relegated to the second tier last season but were handed a second bite at the topflight cherry after promoted Isonga FC withdrew from the first division.

It was a happy return for Mbungo to his former side as midfielder Djuma Nizeyimana netted the lone goal of the match in the 14th minute, while Sunrise forward Jean Claude Nizeyimana was sent off to leave the Eastern Province side in 8th place with eight points.

Wednesday's results

Mukura VS 2-2 Miroplast FC

Marines 1-4 AS Kigali

Sunrise FC 0-1 SC Kiyovu

Gicumbi 1-0 Kirehe FC

Police FC 0-0 APR FC