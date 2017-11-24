24 November 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

West Africa: Ecowas Condemns Auction of African Migrants in Libya

By Oludare Richards

Abuja — The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned the auction of African migrants as slaves in Libya.

In a statement yesterday, the Commission said it learned with dismay the auction of the migrants, expressing outrage at what it described as inhuman and despicable practice.

It said: "ECOWAS condemns unreservedly such acts which recall the dark hours in the history of mankind. It condemns all forms of assault on the dignity and integrity of human beings wherever they may be. It appeals to the Libyan government and the international community to urgently take all necessary steps to put an end to this despicable act. Furthermore, it invites them to find and prosecute those guilty of this crime against humanity.

The ECOWAS Commission reaffirmed its continued and firm resolve to combat human trafficking in accordance with its policy and international obligations.

