Kenya: Roads in Nairobi to Be Closed for Marathon, Expansion Works

Nairobi — Major roads in Nairobi will this weekend be closed due to the Standard Chartered marathon set to take place on Sunday.

One lane along Uhuru Highway will be closed while traffic between Railways Club and Railways Golf Club will be diverted to processional way through Uhuru Park.

On Sunday, traffic from the City Centre to Westlands, Kileleshwa, Muthaiga, Kiambu and Thika will also be affected.

Motorists heading to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Machakos and Mombasa from City centre will be diverted to Landhies Road, Jogoo road, and connect to Mombasa road via Outering road.

Those heading to Karen from City Centre will also have to go round Kipande and Ojijo roads, Waiyaki Way and James Gichuru Road.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority will also close the City Mortuary roundabout from valley Road from Friday due to the ongoing phase 1 upgrading of Ngong Road to a dual carriageway.