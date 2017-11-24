Nairobi — The national football team Harambee Stars slumped nine places in latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday to occupy 111th position with 300 points.

This is a huge drop for the Harambee Stars who previously held position 102 after dropping a massive 14 places in the rankings released in October.

The drop comes despite Kenya not being in action in the month of November, but took effect because other teams worldwide took part in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

Harambee Stars had a chance of improving the rankings if they had played friendly matches in the FIFA window on November 14, but unfortunately they saw matches against Rwanda and Zambia cancelled.

Just recently Football Kenya Federation appointed Belgian Paul Put who is now tasked with the uphill assignment of making sure Kenya improve its ranking or even surpass Francis Kimanzi's best ever rank of 68th attained in 2008.

In April this year (2017), Kenya had achieved its second best rise in nine years after occupying 78th position.

In the East and Central Africa region (CECAFA), Uganda still holds the top position despite dropping four places to sit 74th globally, Kenya is second, Rwanda third on position 120 in the world followed by Tanzania who are slotted 142nd as Ethiopia closes the top five in the region standings on position 145 in spite of moving six places up.

Kenya's opponent in the CECAFA tournament Libya who is one of the guest teams rose a massive 10 places up to sit 72nd while another invited team Zimbabwe occupy 103rd position.

In the African continent, Senegal who booked a slot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup sit top after a huge climb of 10 places up to be placed 23rd in the world.

Egypt is the second best team in Africa in position 31, followed by DR Congo who are 36th, Morocco who also sailed through to the World Cup are fourth after moving eight places up to sit 40th while Burkina Faso close to top five in position 44.

African champions Cameroon fell three places down to occupy 45th position.

At the top of the globe sits world champions Germany, leading the way from Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium as the top five remained unchanged.