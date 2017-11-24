South Africa: Top Cop Prepared to Revisit Dlamini-Zuma Protection Saga

The police policy used to grant former AU chairperson Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma police protection was never contested when presented before the portfolio committee on police in Parliament, the newly-appointed national police commissioner said.

In his first media briefing in his new position on Thursday, General Khehla Sitole said he presented to Scopa the policy direction under which the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) granted Dlamini-Zuma was given protection.

"The portfolio committee did not contest it," Sitole said.

He added that, if the decision was deemed controversial, he would be prepared to go back to Parliament to re-outline the policy, under which the protection was granted and, if necessary, recommend that it be taken on review.

"Should there be a need ... I will strongly recommend that it be taken back to Parliament for review and I will implement it as per the review outcome."

News24 reported last week Dlamini-Zuma was still receiving protection, with Major General Sally de Beer saying it was fully in accordance with the PPU's mandate and prescripts.

Dlamini-Zuma started receiving protection from the PPU in April, after alleged threats were made.

De Beer explained, in terms of the Presidential Protection Unit's mandate, protection was provided to the president, deputy president, former presidents, foreign heads of state and their spouses.

"The chairperson of the African Union is afforded courtesies given by Dirco [the Department of International Relations and Co-operation] with the status of the president and while serving in that capacity, Dr Dlamini-Zuma was provided protection according to this prescript.

