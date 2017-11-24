South Africa: Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court to Sentence Panayiotou

Convicted murderer Christopher Panayiotou and his co-accused are to be sentenced in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Panayiotou and Sinethemba Nenembe were earlier found guilty of the murder of Panayiotou's wife Jayde, while Zolani Sibeko was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder.

A fourth accused, Sizwezakhe Vumazonke, died in a Port Elizabeth hospital in September last year, before the trial began.

Jayde was abducted in front of her Stellen Glen home on April 21, 2015.

She was taken to a remote area, where she was shot three times - twice in the back and once in the head.

A damning video, which showed Panayiotou speaking to his co-accused, was viewed in court and became a major piece of evidence that led to his conviction.

Luthando Siyoni, the self-confessed middleman who helped plan Jayde's murder and who turned State witness, had his immunity revoked in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth on Thursday. This means that Siyoni, who had worked for Panayiotou, will face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, as well as robbery.

He is expected to be arrested and charged and is to be tried separately.

News24