23 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kasait Positive of a Successful 2018 Season

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — Kenya's Lilian Kasait has showed her confidence in winning the fifth African cross-country championships 2018 in Algeria.

Kasait, who was third at this year's World Cross Country Championships, her debut season as a senior, said the continental championships and the Commonwealth Games will be the two events she needs to focus on in 2018.

"I am happy with the way my form is picking up. Last year was not good because I missed out to claim a spot in the Kenya team to London World Championships. But am happy with the way I have started the season winning in Wareng, Eldoret," she said Wednesday from Eldoret.

The 20-year-old hopes she will have the breath to withstand the challenge from seasoned runners like Alice Aprot, the silver medalist in World cross and Agnes Tirop.

Also angling for the Africa cross country title will be Emmanuel Kiprono, who beat Alfred Barkach to win the men' s race at the Wareng Cross country in Eldoret last weekend.

"The first hurdle is always to make Kenya team. But I want to do well and win a major race in 2018," said Kiprono.

Kenya

Kenyatta's Swearing-in to Cost Taxpayers Millions

President Uhuru Kenyatta's swearing-in on Tuesday, November 28, will cost Sh300million, the planning committee has said. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.