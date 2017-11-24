Photo: Shabibah Nakirigya/DailyMonitor

Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze.

Kampala — Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament, Ms Betty Nambooze, landed at Entebbe International Airport on Thursday, and police escorted her straight home.

The MP's family and well-wishers received her at the airport at about 2pm shortly after the Emirates Airline plane touched the ground.

She had been in India over the past fortnight, receiving treatment at Manipal Hospital, Bangalore, for an injured backbone.

After exiting the arrival lounge to an ecstatic crowd of supporters and relatives, police immediately took charge with a lead car to clear the road and have the MP spend as little time on the highway as possible.

They led the motorcade through Kabalagala, a Kampala suburb, to divert it away from the city centre. Nambooze's vehicle joined Jinja Road and the group drove for a thanks-giving prayer at a church in Seeta, Mukono Municiplaity.

Ms Nambooze's Personal Assistant, Mr Auther Mugabi, says she is "very tired" to speak and needs "time to rest".

Last month, doctors treating Ms Nambooze advised her to seek treatment abroad for injuries she suffered on her spine during a scuffle over the proposed removal of the presidential age limit in parliament last month.

Ms Nambooze was hospitalised at Bugolobi Medical Centre for about a month before she was flown to India.

She was among the 10 MPs hurt after Special Forces Command operatives raided Parliament.

During the scuffle, Ms Nambooze sustained injuries and she was later diagnosed with a condition known as Limber spine.

Early this month, Ms Nambooze had a successful surgery but she had to remain in India for some weeks to undergo physiotherapy that would enable her resume walking on her own.