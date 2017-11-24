Uganda: Ex-Deputy Chief Justice Kikonyogo 'Dies of Heart Attack'

Photo: Daily Monitor

Former Deputy Chief Justice, Laetitia Eulalia Mary Mukasa-Kikonyogo. She died on November 23, 2017 at the age of 77.

Kampala — Family members say Laetitia Mukasa-Kikonyogo passed on, on Thursday afternoon while heading to the Makerere University College of Health Sciences at Mulago National Referral Hospital. She was 77-years-old.

The Judiciary's Senior Communications Officer, Mr Solomon Muyita, separately says Ms Kigonyogo was first taken for first aid at Namulundu Health Centre in Kajjansi, outside Kampala. She died in the ambulance transporting her to Mulago, Mr Muyita says, quoting the deceased's husband.

It is unclear why Ms Kigonyogo was being taken to the medical school, which is within Mulago Hospital complex, instead of the national referral hospital itself. An ongoing strike by doctors over pay and working conditions has meant only a handful of the medical officers are available to handle emergency cases.

"Yes, she died of heart complications on her way to Mulago Medical School (now the College of Health Sciences) and, as Judiciary, we have lost a great person," Mr Muyita says, adding: "She was quite distinguished, served the Judiciary for almost 40 years at almost all levels, was recently recognised by the National Association of Women Judges for her excellent service."

Laetitia's husband, Mr Joseph Kikonyogo, says until the time of her death, the wife only suffered from Parkinson's disease and never had any cardiac complications.

"Ever since she returned from India after undergoing a knee surgery, she has been in a wheel chair until [on Thursday] when she got the heart complication. We rushed her to Namulundu Health Centre, but we were referred to Mulago Medical School and she died on her way," Mr Kikonyogo says.