Kenya: State Gives Murang'a Farmers Free Condoms to Prevent HIV

The government has given more than 250,000 farmers in Murang'a County free condoms in an effort to enhance family planning and prevent the spread of HIV.

The condoms are provided by the Ministry of Health and distributed by agricultural officers with help from the Kenya Red Cross Society.

SAFE SEX

The government realised that many of them could not afford the contraceptives and decided to distribute free condoms in agricultural forums.

Maragua Sub-County Agricultural Officer John Waihenya said the programme covers all constituencies in Murang'a South.

"Many farmers who would never buy the condoms in pharmacies due to lack of money are able to get them for free and engage in safe sex," said Mr Waihenya.

He said the farmers are taught how to use condoms and informed on the risks of having unprotected sex.

TABOO

Residents in the county are slowly embracing discussion on sex that were initially considered a taboo, said Mr Waihenya.

"Farmers have been shying away from the sex topic for a long time. Thanks to the programme, farmers can now call me asking for condoms in case there is a delay," he said.

Mr Waihenya said residents can now freely talk about sex education in their families.

People need to break the silence on the issue and talk about it so that young people do not engage in sexual immorality, he added.

HEALTH

"Agriculture goes hand-in-hand with health and to have an agriculturally productive population [we need to] help them [farmer] live healthy lives," said Mr Waihenya.

He added that the department of Public Health has supplied him with six cartons of the free condoms, each containing close to 40,000 condoms, for distribution during the festive season in December.

He said condoms can now be accessed from public dispensers.