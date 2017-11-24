Mauritius: Bangladeshi High Commissioner Bids Farewell to Prime Minister

press release

The High Commissioner of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Mr. Md. Abdul Mannan Howlader, paid a farewell call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, yesterday at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

During the meeting the relationship between Mauritius and Bangladesh was reviewed, as both parties took stock of the present situation and examined ways and means to further develop collaboration. The High Commissioner stated that discussions also focused on Bangladeshis working in Mauritius, whom he stressed contribute in various sectors of the economy, and how migration costs can be minimised and the situation improved.

The Prime Minister and the Bangladeshi High Commissioner exchanged views on the course of action to widen the scope of cooperation and strengthen the trade relations. Mr Howlader made an appeal for increased visits at high level to give further impetus to the relationship between the two Nations.

Mr. Md. Abdul Mannan Howlader was appointed High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Mauritius in April 2015. Prior to his posting in Mauritius, he was Secretary to the Government.