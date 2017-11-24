Kenya: 230 Set for Captain's Tee Off at Kiambu

It is the Captain's turn at the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course this weekend, following the successful Chairman's Prize which was followed back-to-back by the Tropical Brands tournament last weekend.

The two-day event, whose first round is set for Friday, has attracted a field of 230 players spread over the two days to make sure that each player has a chance to play.

Outgoing captain Sammy Muriu said there will be enough marshals on the course to cater for the big field and to make sure that the event flows smoothly on both days.

"This is no doubt a big field for a nine hole course, but we have put in place some measures to make sure that players not only finish their rounds but enjoy a round of golf," said Muriu.

"The course is playing long at the moment because of the rains but it has been set in a way that players will still enjoy a good round of golf.'

Among the players to watch will include Michael Karanga who posted 35 points in each round for a total of 70 to win the Chairman's Prize by two points from Njenga Mbugua.

With such condition of the course, single figure handicap golfers such as veteran David Ndirangu, John Ngure may have a field day.

There are five Captain's Prize and one Chairman's prize events this weekend. The others will take place at Vet, Lab, Railway, Muthaiga, and Machakos.

At Vet Lab, club captain Rakesh Lakhani will host a huge field of 296 golfers Friday and Saturday, after a highly successful year as the man in charge of golf at Vet Lab popularly known as "Kabete".

Lakhani is offering an array of marvellous prizes including the latest X4 series BMW for any one firing a hole-in-one during the event.

The par 72 course is in great condition though likely to be challenging as is always the case during such events. Here again the middle and single figure handicap players may have an advantage.

At Machakos Golf Club, captain Paul Musembi Katuku, who last weekend was elected unopposed to continue serving the club for another year, is parading a number of prizes in Saturday's event that is sponsored by Masai Stores of Kajiado County.

During this year, Katuku did a lot of work on the course including re-loading the bunkers, putting new tee boxes hence those who are visiting Machakos after some time will find a superb and interesting course.

Katuku said despite sponsorship challenges they had lined up over 30 events in 2018.