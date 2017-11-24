23 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Agro-Livestock, Fisheries Census in 2018

Luanda — An agro-livestock and fisheries census and a spending, revenue and jobs inquiry in Angola (Idrea) will be conducted by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

This was announced on Wednesday in Luanda by INE's director, Camilo Ceita, at the opening of a workshop celebrating the African Statistics Day, 18 November, held under the motto "Better living with better economic statistics".

The agro- livestock census set to take place in February is still pending the approval of a package of laws by the Cabinet Council, while the 12-month inquiry is already in progress.

According to the official, an entrepreneurial and business establishment census will also be held in 2018.

He also said that the population, housing, agro-livestock and fisheries census help the Government to better understand the people and organise the expenses on health, education, basic sanitation, infrastructure, agriculture and others.

The workshops aimed at presenting statistics to the public and establish a forum that promotes a dialogue between producers and users of the country's official statistic information.

