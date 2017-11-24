23 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gor Mahia Coach Dylan Kerr in Trophy Tour

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

Gor Mahia title winning coach Dylan Kerr completed a two-day trophy tour within Nairobi on Thursday.

The Englishman took the glittering 12kg SportPesa Premier League trophy to a section of fans in Kawangware, Lavington Mall before completing the trip at a famous eatery, Ronalo along Kimathi Street.

Surrounded by fans, employees and friends, the 50-year-old took turns to lift the trophy and also posed for photos with fans.

"I started off on Ngong Road and nearby places I could find. I believe in winning it for fans so they have to get a chance to lift it also. I could have done it every day if I could," he told Nation Sport on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the coach joined Chairman Ambrose Rachier and members of his technical bench in presenting the trophy to injured defender Karim Nizigiyimana at his Nairobi West residence.

Gor were crowned champions for a record 16th time last weekend after an impressive run in the 2017 campaign.

Kerr led the team in 19 matches, winning 14, drawing four and losing just one-against Mathare United. K'Ogalo finished on top of the 18-team table with 74 points, 19 ahead of second placed Sofapaka.

Kerr is expected to jet out of the country on Friday for holiday.

Kenya

Kenyatta's Swearing-in to Cost Taxpayers Millions

President Uhuru Kenyatta's swearing-in on Tuesday, November 28, will cost Sh300million, the planning committee has said. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.