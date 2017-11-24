Kenya: Gor Mahia Coach Dylan Kerr in Trophy Tour

Gor Mahia title winning coach Dylan Kerr completed a two-day trophy tour within Nairobi on Thursday.

The Englishman took the glittering 12kg SportPesa Premier League trophy to a section of fans in Kawangware, Lavington Mall before completing the trip at a famous eatery, Ronalo along Kimathi Street.

Surrounded by fans, employees and friends, the 50-year-old took turns to lift the trophy and also posed for photos with fans.

"I started off on Ngong Road and nearby places I could find. I believe in winning it for fans so they have to get a chance to lift it also. I could have done it every day if I could," he told Nation Sport on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the coach joined Chairman Ambrose Rachier and members of his technical bench in presenting the trophy to injured defender Karim Nizigiyimana at his Nairobi West residence.

Gor were crowned champions for a record 16th time last weekend after an impressive run in the 2017 campaign.

Kerr led the team in 19 matches, winning 14, drawing four and losing just one-against Mathare United. K'Ogalo finished on top of the 18-team table with 74 points, 19 ahead of second placed Sofapaka.

Kerr is expected to jet out of the country on Friday for holiday.