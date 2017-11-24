23 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Plastic Artist Displays At Espaço Luanda

Luanda — The Angolan plastic artist, Paulo Kapela, will display a set of works entitled "Luvuvamu+Nzola/Paz+ Amor" from 24 November to 13 December at Espaço Luanda Arte to celebrate his 70th birthday.

The artist will exhibit a group of seven works of mixed technical format, a huge installation and the film "O Renascimento".

The artist's work expresses itself as an artistic and aesthetical level materialisation of the philosophical Bantu heritage, in which the sacred and profane coexist in the same environment.

The work also depicts the social , cultural and artistic contemporaneity of Angola, affirming its individual identity built under different cultural, historical, socio artistic aspects, where nationalism, afro-centrism, Christianity and post modernism merge.

In 2015, Paulo Kapela displayed a number of works of mixed techniques, with highlight to the use of oil on paper and photos on paper.

Paulo Kapela was born in northern Uige province and has since 1995 travelled the world with his art, having participated in the collective exhibition "Tons e Texturas da Angolanidade", in 2003.

The artist was also honoured with prize of Brazzaville's Centre International des Civilization Bantu (CICIBA) that gave him international recognition.

