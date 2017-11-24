Kenya: Ex-Leopards Ambani Calls for Quality Recruitment

Former AFC Leopards marksman Bonface Ambani has urged the club to invest in quality acquisitions in readiness for next year's continental engagement.

Leopards earned the right to compete in next year's Confederation Cup after winning the GOtv Shield on October 20, beating Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 in the final.

Leopards CEO Oscar Igaida said they were keen on overseeing an impressive outing on the continental front, with a minimum target qualification to the money-spinning group stages of the competition.

Ambani, who also played professionally in Tanzania, Malaysia and India in his chequered career, said the club would have to be strategic on who it bolstered the squad.

"Some of the foreign players we have bought in recently are of questionable quality. I could find better players in my village," Ambani, who doubles up as coach of the AFC Leopards youth team, said.

"If you want to bring in a foreigner, let him have exceptional quality. A player capable of making a difference on the continental front."

Ambani and Igaida spoke during an event dubbed 'the Den Project' at a Nairobi hotel, where club stakeholders met to strategise on how help Leopards become self-sustaining.

Key among the issues discussed were raising funds to support the club, and constructing a state of the art stadium, training ground, plus club house for the first team and youth players.