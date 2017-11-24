Angola: Minister and Latin Institute Discuss Bantu Culture

Luanda — The Bantu traditions and the preservation of the Bantu culture were the focus of a discussion Wednesday between the Angolan minister of Culture and the president of the Latin American Institute of Bantu Traditions (Ilabantu). During the meeting held in Luanda, Carolina Cerqueira recommended the gathering of information about the traditions of the ancient Kongo Kingdom, to guarantee the diversity and richness of the work that Ilabantu develops.

Carolina Cerqueira expressed satisfaction with Ilabantu's interest to follow the work in Mbanza Kongo and the importance of the national languages that will strengthen the friendship, cooperation and understanding between the Brazilian and Angolan peoples.

In his turn, the president of the board of directors of Ilabantu, said that the main objective of his coming to Angola was to visit the world heritage city of Mbanza Kongo, as part of a Bantu research in Brazil.

Walmir Damasceno also mentioned that the investigation into languages, customs and traditional cultures generally have influenced the raising of Brazil and the Brazilian society.

Ilabantu was created in 1985 in the city of Ipiaú, Bahia, under the name of Inzo Tumbansi Tua Nzambi Ngana Kavungu, as the House of the Traditional Culture of the Congo-Angola African Bantu Matrix.