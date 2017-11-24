23 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister and Latin Institute Discuss Bantu Culture

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Bantu traditions and the preservation of the Bantu culture were the focus of a discussion Wednesday between the Angolan minister of Culture and the president of the Latin American Institute of Bantu Traditions (Ilabantu). During the meeting held in Luanda, Carolina Cerqueira recommended the gathering of information about the traditions of the ancient Kongo Kingdom, to guarantee the diversity and richness of the work that Ilabantu develops.

Carolina Cerqueira expressed satisfaction with Ilabantu's interest to follow the work in Mbanza Kongo and the importance of the national languages that will strengthen the friendship, cooperation and understanding between the Brazilian and Angolan peoples.

In his turn, the president of the board of directors of Ilabantu, said that the main objective of his coming to Angola was to visit the world heritage city of Mbanza Kongo, as part of a Bantu research in Brazil.

Walmir Damasceno also mentioned that the investigation into languages, customs and traditional cultures generally have influenced the raising of Brazil and the Brazilian society.

Ilabantu was created in 1985 in the city of Ipiaú, Bahia, under the name of Inzo Tumbansi Tua Nzambi Ngana Kavungu, as the House of the Traditional Culture of the Congo-Angola African Bantu Matrix.

Angola

Graca Machel Urges Better Nutrition for Mothers, Children

One of every four children under five years old in southern Africa suffers from stunted growth in that they are too… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.