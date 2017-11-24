Uganda: Basena, Lule Scramble for in-Form Forward Shaban

Kampala — Such is the captivating goal scoring form of KCCA hitman Muhammad Shaban at the moment that senior national team coach Moses Basena and national Under-20 coach Matia Lule each want a piece of him.

Initially Lule had named the goal poacher in his squad preparing for the guest appearance at the Cosafa U-20 tourney in Zambia but his rich vein of form also attracted the attention of Basena who was to name his Cecafa bound squad yesterday.

"I also called Hood Kaweesa, Senkatuka (Nelson)... Shaban is also in. We earlier couldn't call him because of his transfer (from Onduparaka) issues," Basena had intimated to Daily Monitor on Wednesday.

Shaban, who has netted six goals in three matches for KCCA has now attracted debate between Basena and Lule on who needs his proficiency most since the two tourneys take place at the same time.

"The good thing is that I'm also on the senior national team. We are going to talk about that (Shaban issue)," Lule remarked yesterday.

He said he had no qualms letting Shaban play for the senior team because he has players that can fill his void.

Steven Mukwala (Vipers), Pius Wangi (Vipers), Nathaniel Atamba (Mbarara City), Hamis Tibita (BUL), Raymond Onyai (Kataka), Umar Kyeyune (JMC) and Charles Ssebutinde (Nyamityobora) are the other striking options at Lule's disposal while Basena can call on Emma Okwi, Derrick Nsibambi and Hood Kaweesa for Cranes.

"We want to go and get exposure in Zambia but most importantly leave foot marks at the tourney," Lule added.