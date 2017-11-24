Angola: UNFPA Regional Director for Eastern Africa Visits Angola

Luanda — The Regional Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for Eastern and Southern Africa, Julitta Onabanjo, is since last Wednesday afternoon in Luanda, for a three-day visit to Angola, in the ambit of monitoring the implementation of the agreements made between the institution and the African country.

The senior UN official is to hold meetings with Angolan government officials to analyse issues relating to the compromises made between the two parties.

Julitta Onabanjo is to have a meeting, on Thursday, with the Angolan Vice President, Bornito de Sousa.

She is also to set to travel to the southern Huila Province.