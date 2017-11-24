Angola: President Highlights Role of Constitutional Court

Luanda — President João Lourenço Thursday in Luanda praised the role of the Constitutional Court as the guardian of the Constitution in democracies.

João Lourenço was speaking at the inauguration of Manuel Miguel da Costa Aragão as the presiding judge of the Constitutional Court and three other judges.

The head of State recalled that in addition to the role of interpreting and enforcing the Constitution, the court has a decisive responsibility in validating elections held every five years in the country.

In his turn, the sworn-in head of the Constitutional Court spoke of his term's priorities.

He pledged openness and fairness in settling disputes involving political parties, particularly in the context of general elections.