Sudan: Rainy Season - Concerns for Children's Health in Port Sudan

Port Sudan — The Children's Hospital in Port Sudan as well as El Tahadom rural hospital in Red Sea state have seen an influx of cases of dysentery and diarrhoea, attributed to the seasonal effect of the rainy season that leaves pools of standing water where flies breed.

Journalist Osman Hashim reported that on Wednesday the Children's Hospital in Port Sudan received more than 60 cases of diarrhoea. A similar number was received by El Tahadom rural hospital.

He attributed the outbreak of diarrhoea among children to the widespread spread of flies, the accumulation of dirt and the spread of ponds of stagnant water in the city.

The rainy season lasts from approximately May to November.

Hashim called on the authorities to accelerate the intensification of spraying and sanitation campaigns in the districts and markets of the city.

The governor of Red Sea state, Ali Hamid, acknowledged the wave of flies that hit the state and described it as seasonal because of the recent rains.

The state Minister of Health, Kabbashi Eisa, acknowledged the spread of epidemics and the emergence of diseases such as diarrhoea and dysentery. The Governor told reporters that they will redouble efforts to eliminate flies within the next few days.

He said that new equipment will arrive within two months to clean and transport tons of waste daily.