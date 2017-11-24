23 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Voluntary Repatriation of Refugees From Yemen - UNHCR

At least 375 refugees, who were hoping to return home to Somalia, supported by UNHCR and IOM through an Assisted Spontaneous Return programme, remain in Yemen, as three boat departures from the Port of Aden to Berbera in Somalia were postponed due to the closure of Yemen's seaports.

Furthermore, border closures are also impacting aid deliveries. New stocks of UNHCR emergency assistance destined for close to 140,000 IDPs have been halted.

Together with the humanitarian community in Yemen, UNHCR is advocating for the border closures to be lifted without delay, as closures are posing a critical threat to the millions already struggling to survive.

