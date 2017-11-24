Kenya: Nanyuki-Louniek Amateur Race Ready to Hit Road

All arrangements are in place for the premier Nanyuki-Louniek amateur fun motor race in Laikipia County on Saturday.

Over 100 drivers, including those from corporate teams are expected for the race that covers 180km.

The one day fun challenge is organised by Laikipia County government and #SemaLaikipia initiative to help promote peace and showcase as sports tourism destination.

FOUR-WHEEL DRIVE

Four-wheel drive vehicles are being registered at Sh1,000, two-wheel cars at Sh,1000 and motorbikes at Sh250.

Registration has been going on at Cedar Mall, Old House and Dormans Coffee Shop in Nanyuki and Panari and Hippo Point in Nyahururu.

A team of the county officials and organizers did the fourth and last dry run of the route on Monday and give the thumbs up sign for action to be staged there.

Speaking to journalists during the flagging off ceremony of the teams in Nanyuki, County Governor Ndiritu Muriithi assured participants of security and a memorable experience.

"I am happy to report that 20 teams from various corporates have already registered for this event together with individual participants from all over the country. We guarantee nothing but fun," he said. He urged the locals to embrace the event.