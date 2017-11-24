24 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nanyuki-Louniek Amateur Race Ready to Hit Road

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Kanyi

All arrangements are in place for the premier Nanyuki-Louniek amateur fun motor race in Laikipia County on Saturday.

Over 100 drivers, including those from corporate teams are expected for the race that covers 180km.

The one day fun challenge is organised by Laikipia County government and #SemaLaikipia initiative to help promote peace and showcase as sports tourism destination.

FOUR-WHEEL DRIVE

Four-wheel drive vehicles are being registered at Sh1,000, two-wheel cars at Sh,1000 and motorbikes at Sh250.

Registration has been going on at Cedar Mall, Old House and Dormans Coffee Shop in Nanyuki and Panari and Hippo Point in Nyahururu.

A team of the county officials and organizers did the fourth and last dry run of the route on Monday and give the thumbs up sign for action to be staged there.

Speaking to journalists during the flagging off ceremony of the teams in Nanyuki, County Governor Ndiritu Muriithi assured participants of security and a memorable experience.

"I am happy to report that 20 teams from various corporates have already registered for this event together with individual participants from all over the country. We guarantee nothing but fun," he said. He urged the locals to embrace the event.

Kenya

Kenyatta's Swearing-in to Cost Taxpayers Millions

President Uhuru Kenyatta's swearing-in on Tuesday, November 28, will cost Sh300million, the planning committee has said. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.