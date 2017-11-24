Cameroon: National Assembly - Settlement Bill Adopted Amidst SDF Uproar

The Settlement Bill for 2016 was adopted on November 23, 2017.
Bill N° 1017/PJL/AN which is the 2016 Settlement Bill was on November 23, 2017 adopted at the National Assembly eventas a motion by the Social Democratic Party, SDF, for the Anglophone situation be debated in session before the work could proceed. The Rapporteur of the Finance and Budget Commission, Koa Luc, elaborately presented the Settlement Bill highlighting reasons for the deficit. He blamed the falling prices of oil in the world market, the rechanneling of some funds to combat insecurity in the Northern part of the country and the management of refugees. After his presentation, House Speaker Cavayé Yéguie Djibril opened the floor for deliberations. The SDF Parliamentary Group Leader, Hon. Joseph Banadzem, in a preliminary objection demanded for the halting of proceedings at the House and the Anglophone situation debated upon before the adoption of bills. With heated arguments, the entire SDF group took to the rostrum which fueled disorder leading to the suspension of further discussions. Initially, four bills had been programmed for deliberations and adoption. With the Settlement Bill already adopted, Bills N° 1014/PJL/AN, N° 1016/PJL/AN and N° 1018/PJL/AN are pending debates and adoption. The pending bills to be deliberated are in relation to the Constitutive Act of the Pan-African Parliament, transparency on treaty-based investors and air transport services respectively.