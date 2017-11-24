Mozambique: Max Love Remembered Four Years After His Murder

Maputo — Friends and colleagues of murdered musician Max Love, and militants of the opposition Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), marched through the streets of the central city of Quelimane on Tuesday, in protest at the delay in bringing to trial the policeman who shot the young musician four years ago.

Max Love was shot dead by a bodyguard of the then governor of Zambezia province, Joaquim Verissimo, during celebrations marking te re-election of the MDM candidate, Manuel de Araujo, as Mayor of Quelimane, in 2013.

Relatives of the musician are indignant at the bodies of the administration of justice “because they are covering up a criminal who does not deserve to wear a police uniform”, reported the Quelimane electronic newssheet “Txopela”.

The director of “Txopela”, Zito Ossumane, who took part in the march, recalled “Max Love was shot fatally in the head by a police agent guarding the residence of the former governor of Zambezia. This crime took place in front of the official residence on 21 November 2013, just a day after the announcement of the results of the municipal elections and the victory of Manuel de Araujo”.

“The young man was celebrating the victory of his political party when he was shot”, said Ossumane. “I witnessed the act and we made available to the interested parties videos and photographs. These incriminate a policeman who works for the provincial commander of the police, as a security guard and a personal driver”.

The Tuesday march lasted for more than five hours and passed through the mains avenues of Quelimane, before flowing into the city's Peace Square, where a wreath was laid in memory of the murdered musician.