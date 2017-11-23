Mozambique: Nyeleti Mondlane New Minister of Youth and Sport

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday relieved Alberto Nkutumula of his duties as Minister of Youth and Sport, and replaced him with Nyeleti Mondlane, who was previously Deputy Foreign Minister.

As usual in Presidential dispatches, no reason was given for the changes - but Nkutumula's star has been waning for some time, partly due to the poor condition of some of the country's key sporting facilities, such as the athletics track in the central Maputo Parque dos Continuadores.

At the 11th Congress of the ruling Frelimo Party, held in the southern city of Matola in late September, Nkutumula lost his seat on the party's Central Committee.

In contrast, Mondlane was not only re-elected to the Central Committee, but also gained a position on the Frelimo Political Commission, effectively the most powerful body in the party.

Nyeleti is the daughter of the founder and first President of Frelimo, Eduardo Mondlane, who was assassinated in 1969 in Dar es Salaam, by a parcel bomb sent by the Portuguese secret police, the PIDE.

Nyusi also appointed Julio Jose Parruque governor of the northern province of Cabo Delgado. He replaces Celmira da Silva who was appointed Deputy Minister of Land, Environment and Rural Development earlier this month.

Parruque was previously administrator of Matola district, in Maputo province.