23 November 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Current International Situation a Threat to Peace

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi warned on Thursday that the current international conjuncture, marked by internal and tribal conflicts in Africa, constitutes one of several threats against the peace and security of any country in the southern African region.

Speaking at the opening in Maputo of a meeting of the Coordinating Council of the Defence Ministry, held under the theme “Projecting National Unity, Effective Peace and Sustainable Development”, Nyusi warned that “conflicts of a tribal, racial and religious nature, cross-border trafficking of all kinds, and international terrorism” presented threats to peace and good governance in the region.

He insisted that the defence and security forces “are a pillar of the Mozambican state. They have the noble mission of defending our sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as guaranteeing the security of citizens against any threats”.

Nyusi stressed the need to look deeply at any weaknesses in the country's defences, and to ensure readiness to deal with any threat. The defence and security forces, he added, “have a preponderant role in the prevention, management and mitigation of conflicts”.

“The defence forces must be permanently renewed”, stressed Nyusi, “so that they are not congested at the moment they are needed. We must continue to exist as a secure state, and with its integrity intact”.

Nyusi added that he expects the defence and security forces to be more efficient in the way they operate, and to adapt a pro-active and more productive stance.

Mozambique

Graca Machel Urges Better Nutrition for Mothers, Children

One of every four children under five years old in southern Africa suffers from stunted growth in that they are too… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.