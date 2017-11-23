Mozambique: Health Ministry Seeking Strategies for Training

Maputo — The Mozambican Ministry of Health is establishing strategies to train highly qualified staff, since the expansion of the health network implies an increase of around 30 per cent in graduates from university level institutions in the coming period.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Joao Leopoldo da Costa, posed this challenge on Thursday in Maputo, when he opened a meeting to coordinate training activities, with private health training institutions, at which the National Plan for the Development of Health Human Resources (PNRDH) for the 2016/2025 period, and the National Training Plan were discussed.

This meeting is looking at the determinant factors for the quality of training and how to put them into operation. It will gather proposals about coordinating training and how to implement the PNRDH.

“It is important that the increase in the number of new training units be accompanied by good quality”, said Costa. “Training professionals who then have no place in our institutions because they are not competent merely creates pockets of discontented and frustrated people”.

Costa noted that the Health Sector Strategic Plan for 2014-2019 includes among its goals the extension of the health network, the training of more staff, the reduction of neo-natal mortality, and cutting the rate of chronic malnutrition.

To this end, he said, it was important to bank on training the teaching staff themselves, since teaching is an exercise that obeys techniques, and requires that staff are endowed with a range of basic knowledge to facilitate their activity.

The meeting seeks to identify a platform that aligns training actions with teaching methodologies based on skills, and teaching staff who are adequate, in quantity and quality, to the standards of professional education.