Morocco, 'Stable' Country Able to Contribute to Strengthening Security, 'Effective' Management of Migration (EU Official)

Rabat — Morocco is a "stable" country in its regional environment that is able to contribute to strengthening security and ensuring "effective" management of the migration phenomenon, said, Thursday in Rabat, European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, Dimitris Avramopoulos.

"Morocco is a very stable country in its regional environment that can effectively contribute to the strengthening of security and effective management of the migration phenomenon," Avramopoulos told the press after his talks with Interior minister, Abdelouafi Laftit, expressing, in this regard, his gratitude for the kingdom's positive management of the problems related to migration in recent years.

"We have decided to continue our cooperation to solve the problems related to migration and security," he added, noting that Morocco and the European Union (EU) intend to intensify their contacts through the establishment of mechanisms for a "serious and friendly" dialogue to address migration and security issues that affect the entire world.

"The EU will work to support Morocco" in this area, Avramopoulos stressed.