23 November 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco, 'Stable' Country Able to Contribute to Strengthening Security, 'Effective' Management of Migration (EU Official)

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — Morocco is a "stable" country in its regional environment that is able to contribute to strengthening security and ensuring "effective" management of the migration phenomenon, said, Thursday in Rabat, European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, Dimitris Avramopoulos.

"Morocco is a very stable country in its regional environment that can effectively contribute to the strengthening of security and effective management of the migration phenomenon," Avramopoulos told the press after his talks with Interior minister, Abdelouafi Laftit, expressing, in this regard, his gratitude for the kingdom's positive management of the problems related to migration in recent years.

"We have decided to continue our cooperation to solve the problems related to migration and security," he added, noting that Morocco and the European Union (EU) intend to intensify their contacts through the establishment of mechanisms for a "serious and friendly" dialogue to address migration and security issues that affect the entire world.

"The EU will work to support Morocco" in this area, Avramopoulos stressed.

Morocco

Govt. Chief - Administrative, Judicial Inquiry Into Essaouira Tragedy Is Underway

The administrative and judicial investigation into the circumstances of the Essaouira tragedy is underway, said,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.