Morocco: Govt. Chief - Administrative, Judicial Inquiry Into Essaouira Tragedy Is Underway

Rabat — The administrative and judicial investigation into the circumstances of the Essaouira tragedy is underway, said, Thursday in Rabat, Head of government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, stressing the need to supervise charity's operations.

In a statement read out during the press briefing after the weekly Cabinet Meeting, minister for relations with parliament and civil society, government spokesperson, Mustapha El Khalfi, said El Othmani stressed that an administrative and judicial inquiry is underway and its findings will be announced to the public opinion once received, noting that the necessary lessons will be drawn regarding the correlation between responsibility and accountability.

The Head of government also recalled that the culture of charity, volunteerism and relief is deeply rooted in the traditions of the Kingdom and is a source of pride, as HM King Mohammed VI pointed out, stressing the need to identify those responsible and errors committed to prevent their recurrence.

"This tragedy should not be used as a pretext for attributing responsibility to volunteer and charitable action. On the contrary, this type of action must be preserved in order to guarantee the dignity and security of the citizen," El Othmani stressed.

It is necessary to supervise charity's action to allow it to achieve the expected objectives without causing any tragedies or incidents, he said, recalling that a meeting of the inter-ministerial commission was held to review the legal framework governing charitable operations, and at the end of this meeting, a technical subcommittee was set up to work on this issue.

In the same vein, the Cabinet meeting examined a report on the conclusions of the technical committee on the supervision of the operations calling for public generosity, presented by the secretary-general of the government, in the light of the orientations of the inter-ministerial commission, convened Tuesday.

The report focused on the shortcomings of the current legal framework dated 12 October 1971, the decree of which was not published until 10 January 2005.

It was agreed, on this occasion, on the need to strengthen and supervise the charitable action and the distribution of aid to needy people on the basis of principles guaranteeing the preservation of the traditions of mutual aid and solidarity rooted in Moroccan culture.