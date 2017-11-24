Cameroon: Biodiversity Protection - National Policy Platform Goes Operational

The National Platform for the Science Policy Interface on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services was launched in Yaounde yesterday November 23.

The Minister of Environment, Protection of Nature and Sustainable Development, Hele Pierre has launched the National Platform for the Science Policy Interface on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services created on November 9, 2017.

The Minister launched the platform in Yaounde on November 22 in a ceremony during which he equally installed the staff of the organization.

The effective take off of the National Platform was marked by the first meeting of its members which took place shortly after the launch. Its members are drawn from NGOs, CSOs, state universities, public research institutions and ten Ministries.

Their first meeting was an introductory workshop coordinated by the Platform's Chairperson, Prudence Tangham Galega, who is Interim Secretary General of the Ministry.

Minister Hele Pierre says Cameroon currently hosts 12 thousand plant and animal species; a rich biodiversity. He said the degradation of this biodiversity and ecosystem services worldwide represent one of the biggest global threats.

He noted the new platform has an indispensable mission to guide policy making which will protect these resources at the national level. He promised members of the structure that he will do everything possible to enable the smooth functioning of the organization.

The Chairperson of the National Platform, Tangham Galega said the consultative organ was created to close the disconnection that exists between researchers and their findings on one hand and national policy making institutions on the other hand.

Organised with support from the German international cooperation agency, GIZ and the Network for Environment and Sustainable Development, the workshop was also a platform for validation of a Biodiversity and Ecosystems Scoping report and creation of an operational governance structure for Biodiversity and Ecosystems assessments in Cameroon.

