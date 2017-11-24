24 November 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Athletics Federation Elections Saturday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anthony Kokoi

Liberia Athletics Federation president Mulbah Z. Zaza is going to the elections unopposed.

The Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) will this weekend go to the polls to elect officers that will run the affairs of the federation for the next four years.

The elections are part of the LAF's 59th General Assembly. According to the LAF Elections Commission, five candidates have been qualified to contest for the various positions and will go unopposed.

The five candidates include incumbent president Mulbah Z. Zaza; Gbour S. Wilson, Vice President for Administration; Frederick B. Krah, Vice President for Technical Affairs; Kokurlo E. Roberts, Treasurer; and Isaac T. Z. Montgomery, Financial Secretary, who was nominated by Liberty Athletics Club.

The elections commission on November 15 announced that 16 persons will cast their votes in Saturday's polls. Members of the Executive Committee and two representatives each from the six registered clubs will this weekend assemble at the offices of the Liberia National Olympic Committee (LNOC) on Randall Street, where the elections will be held.

The elections of officers for the next quadrennial (2018 to 2022) are in consonance with the bylaws and Constitution of the LAF, and those of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF).

Liberia

Remembering a Historic Day - the First Woman Is Elected to Lead an African Country

Today we remember a historic day when Ellen Johnson Sirleaf became the first woman in African to be elected president,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.