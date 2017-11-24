Liberia: Athletics Federation Elections Saturday

Liberia Athletics Federation president Mulbah Z. Zaza is going to the elections unopposed.

The Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) will this weekend go to the polls to elect officers that will run the affairs of the federation for the next four years.

The elections are part of the LAF's 59th General Assembly. According to the LAF Elections Commission, five candidates have been qualified to contest for the various positions and will go unopposed.

The five candidates include incumbent president Mulbah Z. Zaza; Gbour S. Wilson, Vice President for Administration; Frederick B. Krah, Vice President for Technical Affairs; Kokurlo E. Roberts, Treasurer; and Isaac T. Z. Montgomery, Financial Secretary, who was nominated by Liberty Athletics Club.

The elections commission on November 15 announced that 16 persons will cast their votes in Saturday's polls. Members of the Executive Committee and two representatives each from the six registered clubs will this weekend assemble at the offices of the Liberia National Olympic Committee (LNOC) on Randall Street, where the elections will be held.

The elections of officers for the next quadrennial (2018 to 2022) are in consonance with the bylaws and Constitution of the LAF, and those of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF).