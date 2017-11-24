Kenya: AK Cross Country Moved to Ol Kalou

The third leg of Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Series that is due for Nyandarua County Saturday will now be staged at Ol Kalou town grounds and not the Nyandarua Technical Institute grounds.

AK Central chairman David Miano disclosed that seasoned and upcoming athletes will head to Ol Kalou for the first time, warning them to prepare for any weather conditions.

"Runners should anticipate some rains and even cold conditions," said Miano

He added: "We expect a large number of athletes who train in high altitude areas of Nyahururu considering."

Miano, who is also the AK treasurer noted that the cross series will lead to the selection of Team Kenya for the Africa Cross Country Championships due March 17 in Chlef, Algeria.

Athletes from Central Rift, North Rift, South Rift and Eastern take the battle to the local athletes as the season hots up.