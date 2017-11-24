Malawi: Mattresses Stolen At Chikwawa Dho

Chikwawa — Commotion and embarrassment ensued in Chikwawa on Tuesday afternoon when stormed the homes of Senior Officers at Chikwawa District Hospital to recover mattresses that were allegedly stolen at the health facility.

Chikwawa Police Spokesperson, Constable Foster Benjamin, told Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Tuesday that police have so far recovered 22 out of 28 missing mattresses.

"This came to light when junior officers boycotted work and held a vigil at the police station to pressurize authorities to turn back the mattresses which were stolen from the laundry department on Monday night using a minibus ambulance," said Benjamin.

Nurses, Health Surveillance Assistants (HSA), ward attendants and drivers decided to conduct the boycott in protest against the theft at the district hospital.

A visit to the health facility by MANA observed that there was no sign of activity at the district hospital as the concerned workers took to the street with some patients left unattended to.

As the mattresses were seized and brought to the police; surrounding communities flocked to witness the embarrassing incident.

Commenting on the scandal, Bernadette Kamwini of Tsapa Village bemoaned the actions of the senior officers at the hospital wondering whether the officers have also not been stealing medical drugs from the hospital.

According to the police PRO, a driver and one officer from the hospital were arrested in connection to the stolen mattresses on Tuesday but were later granted bail.

"As police, we are probing the matter with high possibilities of making more arrests in the coming days," said Constable Benjamin.