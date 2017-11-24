23 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Darfuri Student Leader Still Detained Without Trial

Omdurman — The family of Darfuri student leader Nasreldin Mukhtar have called for him to be released immediately, or brought to a fair trial.

Nasreldin Mukhtar, the former head of the Darfuri Students Association at the University of Holy Koran in Omdurman, was detained on August 22 by the security authorities after sitting an exam.

On Wednesday, Mukhtar's family raised a memorandum to the Attorney General, the Minister of Justice, and the security apparatus, demanding his release or being brought to a fair trial.

One of the relatives told Radio Dabanga that the director of intelligence at the security of the airport branch in Khartoum refused to accept the memorandum on the grounds that it did not include a request for mercy.

The family appealed to humanitarian and human rights organisations to intervene to release their son or bring him to justice.

