Sudan: Fuel Traders Detained At North Darfur Market

Saraf Omra — Three fuel traders were arrested on Wednesday during a raid by Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militiamen Birkat Seira market in Saraf Omra locality in North Darfur.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that an RSF contingent in several vehicles raided the market and seized Muzamil Mohammad Ahmadai, Ayoub Yousif, and Fidel Yagoub from their shops.

The three men were then taken by the RSF to their base in Saraf Omra town.

The arrest of the men has spread concern among the market traders as it is not clear what the motive is behind the arrests.