23 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Fuel Traders Detained At North Darfur Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

Saraf Omra — Three fuel traders were arrested on Wednesday during a raid by Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militiamen Birkat Seira market in Saraf Omra locality in North Darfur.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that an RSF contingent in several vehicles raided the market and seized Muzamil Mohammad Ahmadai, Ayoub Yousif, and Fidel Yagoub from their shops.

The three men were then taken by the RSF to their base in Saraf Omra town.

The arrest of the men has spread concern among the market traders as it is not clear what the motive is behind the arrests.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir Asks Russia for Protection From US

During a visit to Russia, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has said that his country needed protection from the US.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.